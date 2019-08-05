Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Hold

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.41. 1,298,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,312. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of -49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 273,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $27,188,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $494,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,028,440 shares of company stock worth $171,902,506. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

