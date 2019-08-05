Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Get KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.02. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (KHNGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.