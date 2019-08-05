Zacks: ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Given $1.30 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. 17,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.94. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

