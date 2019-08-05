Zacks: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given $2.80 Average Price Target by Analysts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHIP. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,884. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

