Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €32.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.83 ($43.99).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €43.45 ($50.52) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €40.35.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

