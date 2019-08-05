ZCore (ZCR) Market Cap Hits $442,133.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $13.77 and $10.39. ZCore has a market cap of $442,133.00 and $2,610.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 73.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,472,102 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

