Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,495 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,131.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 37,460 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 433,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

