Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.90. 3,776,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,205. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.