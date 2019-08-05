Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,805 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Exelon by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,741 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,635 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.04. 489,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

