Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.13. 38,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $137.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. UBS Group cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. New Street Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.