Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $940,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.35. 58,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,364. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

