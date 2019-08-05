Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,858 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after purchasing an additional 655,356 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,163,512 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,550,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,439,000 after buying an additional 185,144 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,469,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,109,000 after buying an additional 516,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,262,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,660,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.01. 334,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

