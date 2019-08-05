Zilla Reaches Market Capitalization of $953,087.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $953,087.00 and approximately $55,931.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00239309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.01334367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00101282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

