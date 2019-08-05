Zipper (ZIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.46 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Zipper has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. Zipper has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $2.46 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, OKEx, FCoin and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000489 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

