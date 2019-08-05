Zogenix (ZGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Zogenix to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Zogenix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zogenix has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $56.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Zogenix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $50.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Svb Leerink reduced their price target on Zogenix from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Zogenix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,643,142.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $694,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

