ZrCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.68 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $91,337.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00016431 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00242456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.01333900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00022090 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00106462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,147 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.