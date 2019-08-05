ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $36.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,682. The company has a market capitalization of $806.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,136.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,718. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

