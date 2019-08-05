ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

NYSE:SNV traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $34.71. 49,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $51.55.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

