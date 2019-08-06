-$0.02 EPS Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%.

WPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,079,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 30,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,302. The stock has a market cap of $381.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.77.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

