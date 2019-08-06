-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zagg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.13). Zagg posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zagg.

Get Zagg alerts:

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Zagg had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZAGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 84,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Zagg has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zagg by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zagg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Zagg by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Zagg by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Zagg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zagg (ZAGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.