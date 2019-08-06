$0.18 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $58,361,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,387,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,497,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $7,114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 643.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 237,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 146,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,742. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

