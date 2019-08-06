-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). Infinera posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.99 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

In other Infinera news, Director Marcel Gani acquired 100,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,185.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David W. Heard acquired 25,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,954.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Infinera by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,831,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Infinera by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 751,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Infinera by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,314,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,780 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

