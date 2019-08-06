$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.69 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. 272,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

