$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Textron by 37.0% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Textron by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,560,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after buying an additional 92,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 19.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $47.05. 542,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.15. Textron has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

