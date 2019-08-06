$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.94. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 112.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 785.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. 3,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.