$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.94. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 112.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 785.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. 3,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

