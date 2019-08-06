1,100 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total value of $4,951,976.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,896,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.06. 26,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $228.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.