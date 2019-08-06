112,994 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Purchased by Consilium Investment Management LLC

Consilium Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,994 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,000. Banco Macro makes up 15.9% of Consilium Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Consilium Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Banco Macro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 532.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,607,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,256 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 626.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 750,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 646,972 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 528,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $9,167,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $9,153,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMA. TheStreet downgraded Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.29. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $76.22.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $423.75 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 21.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

