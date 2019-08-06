126,687 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Purchased by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. CubeSmart accounts for 1.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 1,473.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 36,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,028. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.19. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

