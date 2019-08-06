15,274 Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $40,634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 167.7% during the first quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

NYSE PII traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,014. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

