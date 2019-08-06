16,033 Shares in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. KLA-Tencor comprises approximately 1.7% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $165,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at $608,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,407 shares of company stock worth $621,159. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.66.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

