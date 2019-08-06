1,680 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 321.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 272.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

EWY stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 220,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,034. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.60.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

