$17.67 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) will report $17.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.47 billion to $17.87 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $18.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $72.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 billion to $73.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.20 billion to $75.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $22.57 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,754,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,897,000 after acquiring an additional 586,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,283,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 395,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,471 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.12. 2,657,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,360. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.35.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

