1,900 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,084. The company has a market cap of $255.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

