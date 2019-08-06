$26.27 Million in Sales Expected for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) will announce $26.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.09 million and the lowest is $25.44 million. Anika Therapeutics reported sales of $26.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $108.08 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $111.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anika Therapeutics.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Anika Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,836.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 99,387 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 371,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 107,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.96. 3,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,647. The company has a current ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $757.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

