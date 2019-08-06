2,838 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,838 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 17,318 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,469,778.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,887.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,050 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $935,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,934 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 518,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

