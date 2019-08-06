44,491 Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 187.1% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 144.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $49.59. 69,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,988. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie acquired 4,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,066 shares of company stock worth $657,443. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

