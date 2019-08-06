4NEW (KWATT) Hits Market Cap of $52,630.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $52,630.00 and approximately $11,828.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, BitForex, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00241758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.01274784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00021571 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000448 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

