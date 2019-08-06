51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.3-139.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.48 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 51job from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

NASDAQ JOBS traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.68. 8,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96. 51job has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.87 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

