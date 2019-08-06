6,896 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

