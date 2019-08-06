708 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.39. 205,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,899. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

