7,500 Shares in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Purchased by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 98,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 97,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 74,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 68,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

