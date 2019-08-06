A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after buying an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,708,000 after buying an additional 115,351 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.29. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.