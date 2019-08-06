ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABMD. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

ABMD stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.48. 701,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,944. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $197.01 and a 52-week high of $459.75. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.16.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 233.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 100.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

