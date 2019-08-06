ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of ABMD traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.86. 599,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $197.01 and a 1-year high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after buying an additional 491,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 334,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after acquiring an additional 257,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.