Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 106.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of Acacia Research stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 4,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,587. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Acacia Research by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,069,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 138,613 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.