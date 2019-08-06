ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.96 million and $108.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036414 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,222,905 coins and its circulating supply is 82,080,894 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @



ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

