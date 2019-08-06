Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.66 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. 8,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.10.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 814 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $55,319.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,658.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,814 shares of company stock worth $34,061,919. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 9,077.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

