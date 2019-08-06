Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,416 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 33.5% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.70.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.75. 95,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

