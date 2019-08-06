Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,133 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,777,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.82. The stock had a trading volume of 107,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,212. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.25. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.70.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

