Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.25 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.28-0.38 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 615,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,162. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.78 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

